Mario Lopez's Son Dominic Admits He's Never Seen SAVED BY THE BELL on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Dominic Lopez made a candid admission during a recent appearance on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW: despite his father Mario Lopez's starring role on the beloved series, he has never watched a single episode of SAVED BY THE BELL. The revelation came as the Lopez family served as guest hosts on the daytime program.

When the subject of the classic series came up, Dominic was straightforward about his unfamiliarity with it. Mario offered a lighthearted explanation for his son's reluctance, joking that Dominic can only take so much of the mullet he sported during his years on the show.

Beyond the SAVED BY THE BELL conversation, Dominic discussed his role in the new film BAD COUNSELORS, marking a notable step in his own career in front of the camera. The appearance gave the younger Lopez a platform to talk about the project on a national stage.

The Lopez family's guest hosting turn is part of an ongoing series of rotating hosts on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, which has recently featured guests including Octavia Spencer and Liza Colón-Zayas, as covered in prior segments on the program.

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