Margot Robbie Joins Upcoming David O. Russell Film

Variety reports that Margot Robbie will star opposite Christian Bale in an upcoming film from David O. Russell.

There are no plot details available right now, but Russell will reportedly direct from his own script.

This will be Russell's first film since "Joy" in 2015.

Robbie was recently nominated for an Oscar for "Bombshell." She starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Birds of Prey" most recently. She was also nominated for an Oscar for "I, Tonya."

Read the original story on Variety.





