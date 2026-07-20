Madonna, Shakira & BTS: How the First-Ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show Came Together

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





GOOD MORNING AMERICA took a closer look at the making of the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show, a landmark entertainment event that brought together some of the biggest names in global music. The segment examined how the production came together, spotlighting the scale and coordination required to stage a performance of that scope on one of the world's largest sporting stages.

The halftime show featured an ensemble of major international artists, including Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, marking the first time the FIFA World Cup incorporated a dedicated halftime entertainment production of this kind. The segment focused on the behind-the-scenes logistics and creative assembly that made the multi-artist event possible.

GMA's coverage highlighted the global reach of the performers involved, each bringing distinct fan bases and musical identities to a single shared stage. The segment explored how organizers coordinated across different artists, teams, and production demands to deliver the show.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA has been a consistent destination for entertainment news and artist interviews, with recent coverage spanning film, television, and live performance. BroadwayWorld has covered several GMA appearances in recent weeks, including Garth Brooks discussing his upcoming arena tour and Brandy and Rita Ora reflecting on their roles in DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...