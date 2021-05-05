Madonna, Naomi Campbell & More Headline New Live Video Conversation Platform

Co-founders and industry veterans Guy Oseary and Michael Powers today announce the launch of Bright, a live video conversation platform that helps people level up their lives through entertaining and inspiring learning experiences.

Through Bright's platform, participants will receive unprecedented access to learn from their favorite creators, icons, and experts within an intimate, live video chat setting. Bright launches with 200+ prominent talent partners including Madonna, Ashton Kutcher, Naomi Campbell, Shawn Mendes, Amy Schumer, D-Nice, D'Amelio Sisters, Laura Dern, Judd Apatow, Deepak Chopra, Diplo, The Aunties (Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor and Coco Gilbert), Kenny Smith, Kane Brown, Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Lindsey Vonn, Rachel Zoe, Diego Boneta, Tal Fishman, Ryan Prunty, Demi Skipper, Charlotte McKinney, Jason Bolden, Yris Palmer, Cat & Nat, Ronnie2K, Chef Ludo Lefebvre, and Jonathan Mannion, among others. All are on board to lead inspiring, entertaining, and often spontaneous learning experiences on the platform ranging from a Champions Talk series with Kenny Smith to a home improvement design session with the Property Brothers.

More than 1500 additional partners are on the waitlist to lead Bright Sessions for audiences looking to improve their lives. Fans will be face-to-face with their favorite talent, asking questions and making requests from the VIP area, as well as joining them on the Bright Stage for direct exchanges and personal learning among other Bright interactive features.

"Our goal at Bright is to create the biggest classroom for leveling up your life by combining the best of live conversations with incredible talent and entertaining learning experiences," said Powers, co-founder and CEO. "At YouTube, we saw that 20% of video views were learning content from individual creators. There is an incredible appetite to learn from other people and I wanted to develop a platform that provided more interaction and intimacy. By advancing the movement around live conversations, talent can better engage with fans through visual learning experiences and participants get to be seen and heard from their favorite leaders."

"For over two decades, I've spent time at the intersection of entertainment and technology with my recent focus being largely on fueling artists' growth as well as ownership of their audience. The idea for Bright was born from years of working to empower artists in connecting directly to the audience that support them. Bright creates a direct, inspiring educational connection between talent and their audience through live video. This type of interactivity and connection doesn't exist on any other platform, and it's what makes learning more accessible for all while enabling talent to extend their brand and scale their business," added Oseary.

In addition to being a co-founder, Oseary's Sound Ventures - the company he founded with Ashton Kutcher - is also a lead investor. Leading VCs, celebrities and entrepreneurs also participated, including RIT Capital, Globo, Norwest and Slow Ventures, among others.

Both Oseary and Powers bring a wealth of experience across digital, music, talent relations, production, and distribution. As the co-founder of Sound Ventures and A-Grade Investments, Oseary's portfolio of investments includes Airbnb, Uber, Spotify, Robinhood, Pinterest, GOAT, Clubhouse, Airtable, and Gitlab among others. His personal portfolio also includes Peloton, Vita Coco, and Dutchie. He previously founded Maverick music management company in 2014 and continues to manage long-standing clients Madonna and U2. Powers was among the earliest product managers at YouTube, critical to the early development of the company and responsible for launching the YouTube Channels feature. After the Google acquisition, he helped manage YouTube revenue expansion with the goal of generating the first revenue sharing opportunities for creators. He partnered with Oseary after serving in his most recent role as SVP and GM at CBS Interactive.

As CEO, Powers will oversee a team of seasoned executives from leading entertainment and tech platforms. Kaitlyn Powell, former Head of Talent at Caffeine, joins as VP of Talent & Partnerships and Sadia Harper, former UX Strategist at Instagram, joins Bright to lead Creator & Product Strategy. Jeben Berg joins from YouTube & Maker Studios as Director of Creative programming. Heather Grates joins from Pinterest as Design Lead, and Jarad Backlund, previously in roles at Apple and Facebook, will lead finance at Bright.