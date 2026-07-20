MYRON BOLITAR Adds Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane and Ben McKenzie

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Netflix has added four actors to the cast of MYRON BOLITAR, the upcoming drama series inspired by Harlan Coben's 12-book series of the same name. Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, and Jamie McShane join as series regulars, while Ben McKenzie will appear as a recurring guest star. Banks plays Dwayne Richmond, a tennis prodigy and star client at MB Sports; Fineman plays Parker Quinn, a sports reporter for a major publication; McShane plays Detective Ray Dimonte, a seasoned NYPD homicide detective; and McKenzie plays Gavin Pierce, a top sports agent with an unresolved history with the show's central character. David E. Kelley and Kyle Long serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers, with Greg Yaitanes set to direct multiple episodes. The new additions join previously announced cast members Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero.

Netflix announced that Jabari Banks (Bel Air), Chloe Fineman (SNL, The Dink), and Jamie McShane (Task, Wednesday) join the cast of Myron Bolitar as series regulars. Ben McKenzie (Everyone is Lying to You for Money, Gotham) also joins the cast as a recurring guest star.

The upcoming drama series is inspired by Harlan Coben's most iconic and longest-running series spanning 12 books. Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning writer and producer David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write, and executive produce, bringing Coben's iconic character to life.

Previously announced cast includes Colin Woodell as 'Myron Bolitar,' KJ Apa as 'Win Lockwood,' and Diane Guerrero as 'Esperanza Diaz.'

Character Descriptions

Jabari Banks as Dwayne Richmond — A charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world. He's the star client at MB Sports, and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses. (SERIES REGULAR)

Chloe Fineman as Parker Quinn — Parker is a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game. (SERIES REGULAR)

Jamie McShane as Detective Ray Dimonte — A seasoned NYPD homicide detective. (SERIES REGULAR)

Ben McKenzie as Gavin Pierce — One of the biggest agents in sports, Gavin was Myron's agent during Myron's brief professional career. Following Myron's injury, Gavin dropped Myron and the two have never reconciled their differences. (RECURRING GUEST STAR)

Creative Team

Showrunners/Writers/Executive Producers: David E. Kelley (Margo's Got Money Troubles, Presumed Innocent, Big Little Lies) and Kyle Long (Suits, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G)

Executive Producers: Matthew Tinker (Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent) for David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions, and Rick Muirragui (Suits, Whiskey Cavelier).

Director/Executive Producer: Greg Yaitanes (Presumed Innocent, House of the Dragon) will direct multiple episodes.

Logline: After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself.

The long-standing creative partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben dates back to 2018, successfully adapting more than 13 of his books for the screen, including: Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, Caught, and I Will Find You.

Coben's most recent adaptation, I Will Find You, is Netflix's biggest original scripted debut of 2026. The series hit #1 for four consecutive weeks on the English TV list and #1 in 80 countries — earning 74 million total views by its third week.

Since the debut of the Netflix Top 10 in 2021, Harlan Coben shows on Netflix have made Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 list 33 times and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. From 2023-2025, Harlan Coben shows have received over 300M global views.

The Myron Bolitar series marks the latest collaboration between David E. Kelley and Netflix, following Anatomy of a Scandal, A Man in Full, and the hit adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, with Season 5 currently in production in Los Angeles. David E. Kelley Productions has produced over 1000 hours of television, with programs nominated for more than 200 Emmy awards. The company has built an extensive library of content across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Their slate of titles include Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles, Emmy-nominated Presumed Innocent, which just wrapped a second season; HBO's Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies; The Undoing, which was HBO's most-watched series of 2020; ABC's hit drama Big Sky; Hulu's most-watched original series ever, Nine Perfect Strangers; and HBO Max's Love & Death. Kelley is the creator behind numerous series over the past four decades including L.A. Law, The Practice, Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the initial casting of MYRON BOLITAR, including Colin Woodell in the titular role alongside KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. More details on that announcement can be found here.

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