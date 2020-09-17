MUBI Announces October 2020 Film Slate

See the hand-picked selections below!

MUBI, the premier streaming service for curated films, has revealed its October lineup. Among the hand-picked selection of films coming exclusively to MUBI next month are Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche's absorbing drama South Terminal, which reflects on the long civil war that racked his native Algeria throughout the 1990s, and the award-winning short film Blue Boy by Argentine filmmaker Manuel Abramovich. Additionally, MUBI is proud to exclusively present the 2k restoration of Werner Schroeter's Malina starring the indomitable Isabelle Huppert.



October will also mark the beginning of an ongoing retrospective dedicated to Amit Dutta, one of India's most significant contemporary filmmakers and practitioners of experimental cinema. Giving viewers a chance to discover his bold and stirringly beautiful body of work, this retrospective will present one of Dutta's films each month beginning with Nainsukh, a dreamy and intoxicating tribute to the 18th-century Indian painter Nainsukh of Guler.



For those in the mood for a good scare this spooky season, MUBI will present a month-long series dedicated to genre maestro Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who just took home the Best Director award at Venice. Best known for his many contributions to the Japanese horror genre through cult classics such as Cure and Pulse, this selection features a handful of Kurosawa's mind-bending work including the absorbing four hour ghost series Penance and nail-biting thriller Creepy.



Additional programs of note include: a double bill from Ben Rivers featuring his two recent short films Ghost Strata and Now, at Last! as well as Performers We Love, a new ongoing series dedicated to masterful performances by singular actors, starting with Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas, in which Mads Mikkelsen stars in the titular role.

View More TV Stories Related Articles