MTV Presents Digital Series DRAG MY DAD

Bob the Drag Queen is hosting the ultimate makeover show that presents a whole new approach to family bonding, MTV's "Drag My Dad." Each episode centers on a young adult who is at a crucial point in their life and struggling to connect with their dad. From bold contours to runway walks, Bob and his team of experts jump in to offer families a hilarious and tear-jerking experience, teaching these dads what it's like to take a walk in someone else's size 14 heels! The new digital original series airs every Monday at 3PM PT/6PM ET on MTV Facebook.

In tonight's premiere episode on Facebook, Amanda gives her dad Bret the makeover of a lifetime. After Amanda's mother and father divorced, her relationship with her dad has never been the same. Amanda hopes glamming up her dad will help bring out the happy-go-lucky, fun guy he once was, and remind him that it is okay to laugh even if life doesn't turn out as you expect.

Watch the trailer below!

