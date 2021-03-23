MORTAL KOMBAT, MARE OF EASTTOWN Come to HBO Max This April

It's time to spring into action with "Mortal Kombat," debuting in theaters and on HBO Max April 16. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, "Mortal Kombat" brings together Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. "Godzilla vs. Kong" (released March 31) will also continue to be available on HBO Max and in theaters this April, with both films available on HBO Max for 31 days from their respective theatrical releases in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.

April brings an incredible array of original programming kicking-off with new drama series "The Nevers," limited series "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet ags Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her, season two of the Emmy® nominated " A Black Lady Sketch Show ," and " Made For Love ," a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. This month also brings "Ellen's Next Great Designer," Mark Wahlberg documentary series "Wahl Street," "The Big Shot with Bethenny," season four of " The Great Pottery Throwdown ," and "Generation Hustle."

The flashy girl from Flushing will make her SVOD premiere in April as "The Nanny" arrives on HBO Max alongside the first seasons of "The Other Two" and "South Side." The all-new second season of "The Other Two" premieres as a Max Original later this year. The Israeli scripted drama series "On The Spectrum" will also be featured in the month. Film fans can rejoice when favorites including "Space Jam," "The Color Purple," "Goodfellas," "The New Mutants," (HBO) and "Dreamgirls" (HBO) arrive on HBO Max in the month.

