MODERN FAMILY: THE COMPLETE SERIES Now on Digital

MODERN FAMILY: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Welcome to one of TV's most acclaimed comedy series ever - about the diverse, complex, and sometimes nutty Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. THE FAMILY is headed by Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), who is now married to his second wife, the young, gorgeous Gloria (Sofia Vergara), assumed by some to be his daughter. In their loving care is Gloria's daydreaming son Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Jay's driven daughter Claire (Julie Bowen) and her real estate agent husband Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) want an open, healthy relationship with their three kids, which isn't always easy. Their oldest daughter Haley (Sarah Hyland) grows up a little too fast. She moves out, and then moves back in again...with her fiancé and their twin babies. Middle child Alex (Ariel Winter) is a too-smart-for-her-own-good daughter, and the youngest, Luke (Nolan Gould), is a rambunctious son. Where Phil wants to be the "cool dad," Claire is determined to keep her kids from walking in the wayward footsteps of her younger days. Jay's very serious son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his gregarious husband Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) become doting parents to Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), the sweet Vietnamese girl they adopt. Though life isn't always tidy, politically correct or predictable, it's always loving, heartwarming and hilarious for this blended, extended - and truly modern - family.



MODERN FAMILY SEASON 11

As Haley and Dylan and the twins move in with Phil and Claire, Manny heads for college, Alex tries out life beyond academics, and Luke seeks his next move. Mitch and Cam try to understand their gifted teen, and Jay and Gloria navigate their now seasoned marriage as the large family lives, loves and laughs in the acclaimed series' final season.



MODERN FAMILY SEASON 11 DVD Technical Specifications:

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Closed Captions: English

Rating: TV-PG in US

Run Time: Approximately 327 minutes (18 episodes)





