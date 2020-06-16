MGM Signs First-Look Television Deal With Israel's Tadmor Entertainment

MGM today announced it has struck an exclusive two-year first-look television deal with leading Israeli production company Tadmor Entertainment, founded by prolific entrepreneur and film producer Gideon Tadmor. Under the new agreement, MGM/UA Television and MGM International TV will work closely with Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker to develop and co-produce original scripted series across a variety of genres for global audiences.

"Tadmor Entertainment shares our vision of putting the creative first to produce the highest quality storytelling that will captivate audiences around the world," said Mark Burnett, MGM's Worldwide Television Chairman. "This partnership with Gideon, Emilio and their impressive team will allow us to tap into an entirely new pool of established and emerging creative talent from Israel, and we look forward exploring the immense opportunities that lie ahead for us to collaborate on global projects together."

Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker added: "It is exciting to know that MGM shares and believes in my vision of building an Israeli successful developer, financier and producer of amazing stories only Israeli writers can create. This deal with MGM is the first cornerstone in building out our international footprint and will propel us further."

Chairman of Tadmor Entertainment, Gideon Tadmor commented, "I am delighted that MGM, one of the most prominent players in the global entertainment market, shares our belief in the strength of Israeli creators and ideas to the international film, television, and new media markets. I believe that this partnership presents a great opportunity for another Israeli leap to the international stage."

MGM's multiple Emmy-winning slate of global series includes Fargo (FX); Vikings (HISTORY); The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu); Get Shorty (EPIX); Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network); Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) and Clarice (CBS). As part of MGM's Spanish language joint venture with Gato Grande Productions, the studio also produces Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix).

Tadmor Entertainment is an Israeli home for auteur driven projects in film and television. The companies' projects include Only, the 2019 Takashi Doscher-directed sci-fi film starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr., writer-director Becca Gleason's SXSW debut Summer '03, starring Joey King, Joseph Cedar's Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer starring Richard Gere, and the 2016 Sundance Lab dramedy Swiss Army Man starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano.

The deal was negotiated by MGM's President of Television Operations, Brian Edwards and Jerry Longarzo, Partner at Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC for Tadmor Entertainment.

