Luke Wilson Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss New Golf Comedy THE HAWK

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Luke Wilson sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his role in THE HAWK, a new Netflix comedy series centered on a legendary golfer pursuing a late-career comeback. Wilson spoke about starring in the project alongside Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, and others in the ensemble cast.

THE HAWK follows a former PGA Tour champion who sets out to reclaim a place in golf history despite being well past his prime. Ferrell and Shannon, both alumni of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, lead the series, and BroadwayWorld has covered several of their promotional appearances ahead of the Netflix debut, including Ferrell's own GOOD MORNING AMERICA interview and Shannon's appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK.

Wilson's GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance adds to a broad press campaign for the series. Fortune Feimster also appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her role in the show, which blends sports and comedy across its ensemble.

Shannon further discussed THE HAWK and her working relationship with Ferrell in a separate conversation with Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta, covered previously by BroadwayWorld, where she touched on the personal history that shaped her comedic instincts and the creative bond the two developed during production.

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