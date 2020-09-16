Lorraine Bracco Buys & Renovates a Sicilian Home on MY BIG ITALIAN ADVENTURE

Ciao, Italia!

Ciao, Italia! Lorraine Bracco, the OSCAR® and Emmy®-nominated actress from Goodfellas and The Sopranos, will take a break from Hollywood for her next gig on the island of Sicily-renovating a 200-year-old home she purchased for only one euro . The new HGTV series My Big Italian Adventure, premiering Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will follow Lorraine's journey to renovate the 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia with help from an architect, contractor and other local experts. The Sambuca one-euro program was created by THE MAYOR to help sell the town's vacant homes quickly and inexpensively. The goal is to encourage families to return to the rural oasis, but the catch is that the homes must be completed within three years of purchase.

"I believe life is an adventure," said Lorraine. "When I saw the article that you could buy a house in Sambuca for one euro, I jumped on it. So, I came on the plane. I bought the house. I'm very excited to be here, meet and work with the locals, and live amongst them. I'm here to pay homage to my family that comes from Sicily."

While it was a bargain at its one-euro price point, the centuries-old home has no electricity, running water, kitchen or bathrooms and needs to be gutted due to its deteriorating floorx, crumbling walls and dilapidated roof. The whole-home renovation will be a massive project filled with unexpected challenges, tough decisions, disappointments, valuable learnings and triumphant reveals. With her contractor Piero, translator Cynthia, several American friends and a welcoming town on her side, the impossible will become a breathtaking reality when together they complete a gorgeous Italian retreat where Lorraine can spend time with her family. In the end, the overhauled home will feature a stunning entryway with a custom tiled rug, a dreamy Sicilian-inspired bedroom and an indoor courtyard with a custom water feature.

"This is a huge undertaking," said Bracco. "I'm not a contractor. I'm not a decorator. I'm an actress. I've never done this before. I have no idea what I'm really getting into! It's a lot of work, but everything is possible. I believe that. And for one euro, we'll see!"

Fans are invited to connect with My Big Italian Adventure on HGTV's digital platforms as well. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres starting Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. Fans can visit HGTV.com for special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos with Lorraine. Viewers also can follow @HGTV and #MyBigItalianAdventure on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates and can follow Lorraine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

