Lisa Simpson to Oversee FOX Entertainment's Talent Relations Department

Lisa Simpson has been named Senior Vice President, Talent Relations, FOX Entertainment. Reporting directly to Jean Guerin, FOX Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Publicity & Corporate Communications, Simpson will oversee the talent relations team, and provide strategic, personalized support to all of the company's talent and their representatives. Taking a hand-crafted approach to the company's relationship with the creative community, she will be responsible for managing the integration of talent across all FOX Entertainment's initiatives - marketing and publicity campaigns, awards strategies, cross-network programming - as well as providing corporate support for the talent's personal endeavors, from charitable events to individual interests and pursuits.

"We are committed to the creative community, and to building a meaningful home for them," said Guerin. "Lisa's knowledge of - and experience in - this business makes her the perfect person to help us convey those messages. As we continue to elevate the talent experience here at FOX Entertainment, I'm so pleased to have Lisa join the team."

Simpson most recently was Executive Director, Special Projects for Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and People magazines, where she was responsible for determining annual event strategy, industry partnerships and strategic brand initiatives within the Hollywood creative community. She also created and managed celebrity tentpole events, including red carpet and award show galas, issue celebrations and festivals; and for Entertainment Weekly, specifically, she created the magazine's Comic-Con footprint, with parties, panels and a photo studio, among other initiatives. Prior to that, she was Senior Talent Executive and a core launch team member for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," instituting the celebrated Green Room, and booking all of the talent who appeared on the show.





