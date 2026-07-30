Lindsay Czarniak Talks Work-Life Balance and New True-Crime Series on Podcast

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Lindsay Czarniak is the latest guest on husband Craig Melvin's podcast Glass Half Full, where she opens up about work-life balance, her new true-crime series and what the episode describes as a surprising new hobby. The sports broadcaster's appearance marks a notably personal turn for the podcast, given that Melvin is interviewing his own wife.

Czarniak has previously discussed her career path with Melvin on the same podcast, including a candid account of turning down what many would consider a dream job in Washington, D.C. She has also spoken about the pressures facing working mothers, telling Melvin that women balancing careers and children still are not talking honestly enough about what that juggling act costs them personally and professionally.

Czarniak hosts the ID Network true crime series GAME DAY MURDERS, a project that has come up in her prior conversations with Melvin about instinct and reinvention in her career. This new episode builds on that thread, with Czarniak again reflecting on how her choices have shaped both her professional path and her home life.

Her latest sit-down with Melvin follows an earlier episode in which she discussed turning down her dream job and GAME DAY MURDERS, offering listeners another glimpse into THE BALANCING ACT between her broadcasting career and family life with Melvin.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...