Lily Tomlin Talks Woody Allen on HIKING WITH KEVIN

On "Hiking With Kevin," this week's guest "Grace & Frankie" star Lily Tomlin talks about her experience working with Woody Allen on "Shadows & Fog."

"I hardly saw him. He had a nursery somewhere on one of the floors... and Woody and Mia would walk to the set holding hands... so I came back and I said oh great, what a great couple they were. I'm totally ignorant of what's going on and then about two days later, the proverbial."

The two also discuss overcoming her viral blow up with David O. Russel, why she doesn't have kids, potentially doing another one-woman show, and more.

Watch the episode here:





