Liev Schreiber Will Star in KING RICHARD With Will Smith

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Liev Schreiber will star alongside Will Smith in the upcoming film "King Richard."

The movie is based on the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directs Zach Baylin's script. Saniyya Syndey and Demi Singleton will play daughters Venus and Serena, with Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal also cast.

The film depicts the determination and fortitude of Williams, who trained his two daughters to play tennis, beginning on cracked courts in Compton, California, to later coaching them to Grand Slam wins and shaping them into two of the greatest players in the sport.

Schreiber plays tennis coach Paul Cohen. Cohen worked with tennis legends like Pete Sampras and John McEnroe.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





