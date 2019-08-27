Leslie Jones Will Host SUPERMARKET SWEEP Reboot

Deadline reports that Leslie Jones will host a reboot of TV game show Supermarket Sweep. Earlier tonight, it was announced that Jones will leave "Saturday Night Live" after five seasons.

In Supermarket Sweep, contestants race around a supermarket with their shopping cart, collecting as high a dollar value in groceries that they can grab within a specified time limit. The team that has the most valuable items in their shopping cart at the end of the race wins.

Jones was best known on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for her "Weekend Update" segments, where she appeared as herself and mercilessly flirted with "Update" host Colin Jost.

She appeared in Paul Feig's all-female "Ghostbusters" remake in 2016, and will appear in the upcoming sequel "Coming 2 America." She also appeared in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck."

Watch a clip from an episode of "Supermarket Sweep" here:

Read the original story on Deadline.





