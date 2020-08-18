LeBron James Sports a New Jersey in SPACE JAM 2 Teaser

The Lakers legend is team Tune Squad now.

It looks as though LeBron James has gone a little looney. Looney Tunes, that is. The Los Angeles Laker stepped out in a colorful new basketball jersey for the upcoming SPACE JAM 2.

Sorry, Lakers fans. James is team Tune Squad now. The LeBron James Family Foundation premiered a first look at James' new uniform. The basketball legened is set to star in SPACE JAM 2 next summer.

Would it be THE FAMILY Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie 'A New Legacy' jersey! ?? pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU - LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

James is taking over for Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, who first joined the Looney Tunes team in SPACE JAM in 1996.

James will have some Hollywood heavyweights on his side to help carry the film. Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Eric Bauza, and Kath Soucie are set to co-star. Malcolm D. Lee is set to direct and BLACK PANTHER director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. Hans Zimmer and Kris Bowers will be creating the score.

SPACE JAM 2 dunks into theaters July 16, 2021

View More TV Stories Related Articles