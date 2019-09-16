Lance Bass Shares Personal Tour of the Brady Bunch House Renovated By HGTV

Donning cool sunglasses, blue hair and a heart-patterned blue bomber jacket, Lance Bass, a founding member of *NSYNC, finally got the chance to open the front door of the world-famous Brady Bunch house-and it was epic. The self-proclaimed superfan, and his husband Michael, toured the home which HGTV meticulously replicated to match the original set design of The Brady Bunch. HGTV's smash hit series A Very Brady Renovation, which features the six Brady siblings and HGTV's star experts as they executed the stunning renovation, airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, but it is the first time Bass got the chance to tour the house and get his own photo on the iconic floating staircase.

Before he entered the house recording a selfie video, Bass, who lost out on the bid to purchase it in 2018 said, "we all remember that I almost got this house, but I'm super excited that HGTV got it. I know it's in good hands." After he entered the house, Bass appeared shocked and delighted and uttered the words, "This is incredible! It's perfect."

Visitors to HGTV's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook can see Lance and Michael bounce from room to room, as they check out the famous family room and dance in the kitchen. On Monday, Sept. 30, fans can see more video of Lance's tour at HGTV.com/Brady.

"I was afraid someone would get this house and knock it down," said Bass. "I'm so glad HGTV did the right thing."





Related Articles View More TV Stories