Lakeshore Premiere Video for Single 'Mountain View' & Announce the OK, Psychopath Tour

LAKESHORE has premiered their latest video for single "Mountain View." The band has announced the OK, Psychopath Tour that begins on April 29th in Chicago, Illinois in support of the release.

"We are super excited to share this song with everyone, not only does the song hold deep personal meaning to us, but working with such an accomplished producer as Sahaj Ticotin (Motley Crue, Starset) and Directer Tom Flynn (Buckcherry, Lamb Of God) really made this vision come together. We are very excited to share more music with you soon, and to see what else 2020 has in store." - LAKESHORE

Lakeshore - Mountain View can be seen below!

Lakeshore's latest endeavour "OK, Psychopath" was recorded by Sahaj Ticotin (Motley Crue, Starset). Combining a new sound with the heart of their predecessors. Lakeshore delivers a new modern take on today's rock music.

The band has obtained a cult like grass roots following from their live touring schedule and festivals like Warped Tour . They have gathered a strong fervent social media following that has stuck with them ever since the announcement of the project.

The band is comprised of vocalist Jesse Doran, Ben Lionetti on guitar, with brother Joe Lionetti on Drums, bassist Chris Segovia and lead guitarist Mitch LoBuglio.

Lakeshore ushers in a pure new energy with a nostalgic feel, formed by a relentless cast set on defining a new era of music.





