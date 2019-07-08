Lacey Chabert to Host 2019 CHRISTMAS: A FIRST LOOK PREVIEW SPECIAL

Lacey Chabert hosts Hallmark Channel's "2019 Christmas: A First Look Preview Special," an hour long special airing on Saturday, July 13 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

During the special, Lacey treats viewers to an exclusive first look at Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" original movies coming this holiday season. This year's programming events kick off Friday, October 25, and features its most robust slate yet with 40 original holiday premieres.

In addition to Chabert, today's brightest and most celebrated stars have joined Hallmark Channel's merriment including Candace Cameron Bure, Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Chaley Rose, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Jill Wagner, Torrey DeVitto, Matthew Davis and more.

The "2019 Christmas: A First Look Preview Special" will also feature a visit from Larissa Wohl ("Home & Family's" pet expert) and adorable adoptable pets!





Related Articles View More TV Stories