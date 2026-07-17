LUCKY Episode Three to Premiere Globally on Apple TV+

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The third episode of LUCKY, the Apple TV+ limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, July 22. Titled 'Read the Room,' the episode follows Lucky as she attempts to track down Cary, played by Drew Starkey, and recover her money, while Agent Rand, played by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, continues to investigate her movements. The seven-episode series, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley, launched its first two episodes on July 15 and releases new episodes each Wednesday through August 19.

Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek clip from episode three ahead of the global premiere. View the official trailer here:

Episode 103 - 'Read the Room'

Lucky tries to track down Cary (Drew Starkey)—and her money. Agent Rand (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) investigates Lucky's moves.

About 'Lucky'

'Lucky' is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Taylor-Joy also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, 'Lucky' is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

LUCKY is created, written, and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, with Cassie Pappas serving as co-showrunner. The ensemble cast also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner. Taylor-Joy, who also executive produces the series, previously spoke about her role in LUCKY during appearances on morning television, as covered in earlier BroadwayWorld reporting on her Good Morning America interview about playing the betrayed con artist and her conversation on THE VIEW.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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