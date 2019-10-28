LOVE IT OR LIST IT Returns to HGTV on November 18

In 13 fresh episodes of LOVE IT OR LIST IT premiering Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, real estate expert David Visentin and design maven Hilary Farr will help fed-up families with lackluster houses make one important decision: are you going to love it or list it? The iconic ultimatum is a rallying cry for homeowners ready to make a change - either by staying in their existing home that Hilary remodels to accommodate their lengthy wish list or by opting for a new home that David finds to better meets the needs of the family. The popular series, which attracted more than 17 million viewers last season and counts actors, television personalities and politicians among its fans, continues to inspire viewers and fuel passionate debates about each episode's possible outcome.

"I transform our clients' homes into something they couldn't even imagine them to be," said Hilary. "How could they not love it?"

"It's true - she does great work," said David. "But when I find the house that has everything they need and more, the only thing they're going to say is 'list it.'"

In the premiere episode, a couple is divided over their current house - the husband sees unlimited potential while the wife can't see past the long list of fixes to turn it into their dream home. David searches for a move-in ready property with ample square footage, while Hilary reconfigures their current home to create an open floorplan and fully renovates the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Throughout the season, Hilary and David take on failed fixer uppers, languishing money pits and outdated layouts as they compete to deliver the perfect dream home for their clients.

Fans can learn more about Hilary and David on HGTV's digital platforms. For exclusive photos and video, fans can visit HGTV.com/LoveItOrListIt, and they can interact on social media using #LoveItOrListIt. In addition, the new episodes of LOVE IT OR LIST IT will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO starting Monday, Nov. 18.





