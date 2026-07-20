LOST CHAPTERS, Venezuelan Drama, to Open at IFC Center

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LOST CHAPTERS, a drama from Venezuela, is set to open at IFC Center in New York on July 24.

New York-based distributor Several Futures has announced the upcoming U.S. theatrical release of LOST CHAPTERS (Los capítulos perdidos), the debut feature by writer-director Lorena Alvarado.

Following its world premiere at FIDMarseille and its North American premiere at New Directors/New Films, the acclaimed Venezuelan film opens Friday, July 24, with an exclusive engagement at IFC Center in New York City, followed by a rollout in select U.S. cities. Opening weekend screenings at the IFC Center will feature Q&As with filmmaker Lorena Alvarado. A portion of the box office proceeds will be donated to victims of the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

A striking new voice in contemporary Latin American cinema, Alvarado delivers a poetic and atmospheric exploration of memory, displacement, and literary mystery set against the backdrop of a changing Venezuela.

LOST CHAPTERS follows Ena, who returns home to Caracas after years spent living abroad. Upon her arrival, she finds herself caught between two worlds in transition: her grandmother is rapidly losing her memory, while her father spends his days searching for rare and forgotten Venezuelan books for his bookstore. Ena's trajectory changes when she discovers a mysterious postcard hidden among the shelves, prompting her to embark on a journey through the city IN SEARCH OF a long-forgotten writer.

Marked by its stunning cinematography and intimate storytelling, LOST CHAPTERS is A HAUNTING meditation on what we leave behind and how we reconstruct our personal histories. With Caracas serving as both a vibrant and melancholic backdrop, Alvarado's debut balances a tender family portrait with a quiet literary mystery, exploring the fragile boundary between memory, history, and fiction

LOST CHAPTERS

Los capítulos perdidos. Venezuela, 2024, 67 min. In Spanish with English subtitles. Writer and Director: Lorena Alvarado; Producers: José Ostos, Lorena Alvarado. Co-producers: Tyler Taormina, Emiliana Ammirata; Cinematography: José Ostos, Lorena Alvarado; Sound Design: Armando Añez; Sound Mixing: Pablo Betancourt; Color: Andrés Lopetegui. A Several Futures release.

About the Director

Lorena Alvarado is a Venezuelan filmmaker whose work has screened at the Locarno Film Festival, New Directors/New Films at MoMA and Lincoln Center, FICCI, and the Havana Film Festival, and DOCNYC, among others. Her debut film, LOST CHAPTERS, premiered at FIDMarseille and won Best Film at the Monterrey Film Festival, the Critics Award at Novos Cinema, and a Special Mention at the Lumen Film Festival. She is currently developing her second feature film.

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