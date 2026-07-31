LOCKJAW Acquired by Magenta Edge Films, Set for Theatrical Roadshow Tour

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Magenta Edge Films has acquired LOCKJAW, a film that drew attention at the Slamdance Film Festival, and plans to send the title on a theatrical roadshow tour. The announcement was accompanied by new key art and a trailer for the film.

Magenta Edge Films, the specialty distribution label of Magenta Light Studios, the production and distribution company founded by Academy Award-nominated producer Bob Yari, has announced the upcoming dark comedy from writer-director Sabrina Greco that premiered at the 2025 Slamdance Film Festival. The film will roll out with a theatrical roadshow tour beginning August 8, ahead of its VOD and digital release on Tuesday, September 8.

Alongside the announcement, Magenta Edge is unveiling the film's new key art and trailer.

Six weeks after a drunk-driving accident that left her jaw wired shut, Rayna tries to have a fun night out with her friends. Over the course of a wild night, she strains existing relationships and makes new enemies.

LOCKJAW is written and directed by Sabrina Greco. The film is produced by Abbie Jones and executive produced by Miranda Kahn, Josh Jason, Ryan Kampe, Molly Gilula, Video Expert and Riccardo Maddalosso. The film stars Blu Hunt, Colin Burgess, Kevin Grossman, Nick Corirossi, Ally Davis, Sally Sum and Lena Redford.

'Magenta Edge Films moved quickly to bring LOCKJAW into its early slate following its festival run. The film heralds a bold and witty voice in independent cinema that immediately stood out to us, said Bill Vergos, Head of Digital Film Distribution at Magenta Light Studios and Magenta Edge Films. 'The film is genuinely funny, with a sharp comedic voice and a confidence that marks a strong feature debut from Sabrina Greco. Supporting filmmakers and their creative voices is at the core of Magenta Edge, and we are excited to champion Sabrina and help bring her film to audiences.'

'I wanted to capture the feeling of being trapped in a mental spiral you can't escape,' said Sabrina Greco. 'The wired jaw became an inspired device, limiting speech but not expression, allowing for a bold performance in a heightened, playful world. Made in just 11 days with a small, passionate team, the film reflects the grit of microbudget filmmaking. Partnering with Magenta Edge gives films like ours a real opportunity to be seen, and I'm thrilled for this next chapter.'

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