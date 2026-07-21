LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Tops Netflix Charts With 9.8 Million Views

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LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE topped Netflix's English TV chart for the week of July 13–19, 2026, drawing 9.8 million views in its debut on the list. The eight-episode adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's book series stars Luke Bracey as Pa, Crosby Fitzgerald as Ma, Alice Halsey as Laura, and Skywalker Hughes as Mary, following the Ingalls family as they settle into frontier life near Independence, Kansas in the 1800s. On the film side, the Costa Concordia documentary SHIPWRECKED: NIGHTMARE AT SEA led the English movie chart with 11.1 million views, while the animated feature SWAPPED climbed to No. 10 on Netflix's all-time Most Popular Movies list with 139.8 million views, becoming only the second animated title to reach that ranking alongside KPOP DEMON HUNTERS. Also on the English TV list, I WILL FIND YOU held the No. 2 spot for a fifth straight week with 8.8 million views, and THE HAWK, a sports comedy starring Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster, Jimmy Tatro, and Luke Wilson, debuted at No. 3 with 4.8 million views.

SHIPWRECKED: NIGHTMARE AT SEA rose to the top of the English film list with 11.1 million views. The documentary about the Costa Concordia disaster interweaves eyewitness accounts from surviving crew members and passengers, cell phone footage from the night of the tragedy, and translations of the ship's BLACK BOX recordings, which expose dangerous decisions made by the captain.

SWAPPED soared to the No. 10 spot on Netflix's ranking of the Most Popular Movies of All Time, with 139.8 million views. It joins KPOP DEMON HUNTERS as the second animated title on the list, and marks the first time two animated titles have achieved this ranking. Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple lead THE VOICE cast of the big-hearted adventure as sworn enemies who magically swap species, and must experience life in each other's feathers and fur to save their shared wilderness.

I WILL FIND YOU — the Harlan Coben adaptation about an innocent father (Sam Worthington) who is imprisoned for the murder of his son — held the No. 2 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the English TV list, with 8.8 million views. And THE HAWK — the sports comedy starring Will Ferrell as

chasing

— debuted in the No. 3 spot on the list, swinging to 4.8 million views. Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster, Jimmy Tatro, and Luke Wilson are also in the cast of the series.

Season 2 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, the action-packed fantasy about young airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier), fought to the No. 4 spot for its fourth consecutive week on the list with 3.4 million views, followed by Season 1 in the No. 9 spot with 1.7 million views. The fourth season of THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON, the reality experiment in which couples at a crossroads reconsider their futures by pairing up with someone outside their relationship, launched in the No. 8 spot on the list with 1.9 million views.

VOICEMAILS FOR ISABELLE called up the No. 2 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the English film list, with 5.7 million views. Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson bring the romantic vibes as Jill and Wes, long-distance singles who connect after Wes inherits the cell phone number of Jill's late sibling. ENOLA HOLMES 3 secured the No. 3 spot on the list with 4.7 million views, and sees Millie Bobby Brown's titular sleuth prepare to walk down the aisle, only for her nuptials to be stalled when her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), is kidnapped.

Audiences continue to stream the latest Korean releases. AGENT KIM REACTIVATED, about a former secret agent who comes out of retirement to save his daughter, held the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 8.2 million views. THE EAST PALACE, the supernatural series in which a KING summons a spirit slayer and a woman who can hear the voices of the dead, debuted at No. 2 on the list with 4.9 million views. And the action-packed TEACH YOU A LESSON kicked to the No. 6 spot for its seventh consecutive week on the list, with 2.9 million views this week.

DESIRE premiered at No. 1 on the non-English film list with 12.9 million views. The steamy Mexican thriller follows a married lawyer (Ludwika Paleta) who starts an affair with her daughter's swim coach (Óscar Casas). And THE POLYGAMIST continued its six-week run on the non-English TV list, claiming the No. 7 spot THIS WEEK with 2.7 million views. Gugu Gumede plays Joyce, a social media influencer whose husband's illicit romantic entanglements come to light over the course of the 22-episode South African drama.

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Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

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