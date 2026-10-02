LIM Release TELEPORTATION (UNBOUND) WITH TOM BALL FOR WORLD SPACE WEEK
The orchestral work was composed by Manu Martin and created by Dr. Susan Lim with co-lyrics by Christina Teenz Tan.
Music collective LIM, vocal performer Tom Ball and composer and orchestrator Manu Martin have released 'Teleportation (Unbound)' worldwide via Signum Records.
Recorded at Abbey Road Studio One with the 70-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the new orchestral work brings together science, music, technology, and human connection through the concept of quantum entanglement.
The release arrives ahead of World Space Week (October 4–10) and its 2026 theme, 'Rocket Revolution', bringing together a large-scale symphonic production and a vocal performance centred on humanity's fascination with the cosmos and the possibility of connection across distance.
'Teleportation (Unbound)' was created and written by Dr. Susan Lim, with co-lyrics by Harvard Neurology fellow Christina Teenz Tan. It was composed by Manu Martin, who also served as orchestrator, bringing the work's exploration of quantum entanglement, deep-space travel and human connection into a sweeping orchestral setting.
The release continues the creative relationship between Tom Ball and LIM, following two classical chart No.1 releases together, with 'Timeless' and 'Boy Scientist'. Tom first rose to fame as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2022, having previously worked as a teacher, and has since established himself as a recording and live artist. He is also currently on tour with Adam Garcia and the 'Emerald Storm' tour.
'Teleportation was born out of a fascination with how the deepest laws of physics mirror the simplest truths of being human,' says Dr Susan Lim. 'Working with Tom Ball and Manu Martin to build the melodic architecture of quantum entanglement was an exhilarating journey. Hearing our ideas come alive in Studio One with the 70-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra proves that science and emotion speak the exact same language.'
The track also comes at an exciting time, with a new collaboration between LIM and the NASA COSI mission, to take some of the extraordinary science being explored by NASA COSI and use music, light, performance and storytelling to bring it to life for audiences around the world.
Teleportation (Unbound) is available to stream worldwide on all major platforms and is part of LIM's upcoming album 'Fantasy of Companionship Legacy', out November 6th.
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