LEANNE Season 2 Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Premiere

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Netflix has released a trailer previewing the second season of LEANNE, the comedy series created with Chuck Lorre and Leanne Morgan, offering audiences an early look at the show's return to the streaming platform.

Today, Netflix debuted the Official Trailer, Key Art and New Imagery for Leanne Season 2, from Co-Creators and Executive Producers Chuck Lorre and Leanne Morgan.

The 10 episode series also stars Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles and Jayma Mays. New guest stars for Season 2 include Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressley and more.

LEANNE Season 2 returns to Netflix on Thursday, August 27.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly has joined the second season in an unnamed role, with other confirmed guest stars including Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressley, and Billy Gardel.

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