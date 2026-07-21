LAS AZULES Season 2 Trailer Arrives Ahead of August Premiere on Apple TV

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Apple TV has released the official Season 2 trailer for LAS AZULES, the Spanish-language crime drama centered on Mexico's first female police force. The footage sets up a season driven by a deadly conspiracy that pulls the four central officers into an investigation with roots in one of the country's most painful historical events.

The series stars Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, and Ximena Sariñana. In Season 2, Mori's character María has been promoted to lieutenant and finds herself caught between institutional loyalty and the pursuit of truth after the body of a student activist is discovered. The case draws the Azules back to the student massacre of 1968, and a second connected death sends shockwaves through the department, leaving the unit as the last line of defense against a killer delivering justice directly to the police.

The new season frames its central tension around how far four women will go when the system they serve becomes the obstacle. With a conspiracy reaching back decades, Season 2 raises the stakes considerably beyond the first season's premise of simply proving themselves within a hostile institution.

LAS AZULES Season 2 premieres August 12 on Apple TV.

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