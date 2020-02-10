Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger to Star in Quibi's SWIMMING WITH SHARKS

Today Quibi has announced Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger have been cast in the upcoming series, SWIMMING WITH SHARKS.

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS is a contemporary update of George Huang's original film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system. In this adaptation, Lou, a young female assistant (Kiernan Shipka), works for Joyce, a sole female studio head (Diane Kruger), at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Shipka is known for her role as Sally Draper in Lionsgate's multiple Emmy® winning drama "Mad Men" and is currently starring in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," which is on its third season. Other credits include the film "Let It Snow" and limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan," among others. Kruger's previous film and television credits include the Academy Award® nominated "Inglourious Basterds," "The Bridge" and "In the Fade," for which she won Best Actress at Cannes. She will next be seen in Universal's 355 opposite Jessica Chastain and Lupita N'yongo. Shipka is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dem. Kruger is represented by UTA, UBBA, Untitled, Altitude and Peikoff Mahan.

Photo Credit: Ramona Rosales x Netflix





