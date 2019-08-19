Cheatsheet.com reports that Kevin Smith will bring He-Man to Netflix in a new anime series.

Smith will be showrunner on the new series, called "Masters of the Universe: Revelation."

"I'm Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In 'Revelation,' we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!" Smith said.

Read Netflix's tweet about the new show here:

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series' story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor's final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO - NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

Read the original story at Cheatsheet.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories