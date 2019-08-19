Kevin Smith Will Bring He-Man To Netflix

Aug. 19, 2019  
Kevin Smith Will Bring He-Man To Netflix

Cheatsheet.com reports that Kevin Smith will bring He-Man to Netflix in a new anime series.

Smith will be showrunner on the new series, called "Masters of the Universe: Revelation."

"I'm Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In 'Revelation,' we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!" Smith said.

Read Netflix's tweet about the new show here:

Read the original story at Cheatsheet.com.



