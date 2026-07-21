Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled Play True Confessions on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The three traded confessions and cross-examined each other in the recurring game segment.
Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a round of True Confessions, the show's recurring game in which players share a random fact before being interrogated by the others to determine whether the confession is genuine or fabricated.
In the segment, Hart, Khaled, and host Jimmy Fallon each took a turn in the hot seat, reading a confession aloud and then fielding questions from the other two players attempting to catch them in a lie. The format puts guests under pressure to either defend a true story convincingly or sell a false one without cracking, and the back-and-forth questioning tends to produce both comedic moments and genuine surprises about what turns out to be real.
The segment is part of a stretch of game-driven and comedy content THE TONIGHT SHOW has posted to its YouTube channel, alongside recent clips featuring Will Ferrell and other guests in similarly structured bits.