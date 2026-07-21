Kevin Hart Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Talk World Cup, LeBron James, and New Film 72 HOURS

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Kevin Hart sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a conversation covering his firsthand experience at the 2026 World Cup, his feelings about LeBron James potentially departing Los Angeles, and details about his new comedy film 72 HOURS.

Hart described attending the 2026 World Cup and shared his reaction to the possibility of LeBron James leaving LA, a topic that clearly struck a nerve. The two also discussed a round of golf Hart played with James, which provided additional fodder for the conversation about the NBA star's future plans.

Hart is currently in production on 72 HOURS, a new comedy film he discussed during the appearance. Beyond the film, his frustration over the LeBron situation gave the interview a candid, unscripted energy, with Hart making clear his investment in both the sports world and his friendship with the Lakers star.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has devoted considerable airtime to World Cup-adjacent content in recent weeks. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Fallon dedicated a segment to analyzing the viral photograph of Lionel Messi posing alongside a baby Lamine Yamal, an image that circulated widely ahead of the World Cup Final.

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