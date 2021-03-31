Kevin Feige & Kari Skogland Will Participate in BANFF World Media Festival

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is thrilled to announce an exclusive 'In Conversation With' session featuring Kari Skogland, award-winning director and CEO of Mad Rabbit and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel. The virtual Festival will take place June 14 - July 16, 2021 via an all-new bespoke online platform that will connect the global media industry to ignite new projects and support business development.

Thursday, June 17th: Presented in partnership with the Director's Guild of Canada, this exclusive conversation will take place between Skogland and Feige, who've joined forces as director and executive producer, respectively, of Marvel Studios' new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, streaming exclusively on Disney+. DON'T miss this discussion as Skogland and Feige delve into the making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and share their thoughts on the future of storytelling.

"As one of the biggest and most popular media brands, Marvel has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry; a leader in producing hit content," said Randy Lennox, Chair of the BANFF Board of Directors. "We are excited to welcome visionary pioneer Kevin Feige and the wildly talented Canadian Director and Producer Kari Skogland to the Festival."

"BANFF is honoured to welcome such accomplished and exciting speakers to our virtual stage," commented Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. "Kevin and Kari represent some of the most innovative professionals working in the global screen industries today. This is an unbelievable opportunity to dive into their minds and hear their perspectives on the business and art of entertainment."

With delegates from more than 50 countries, BANFF attracts the world's top creators, producers, showrunners, talent, networks, studios, streamers, press, and media companies.

In addition to its Festival programming and marketplace, BANFF continues to deliver important fellowships and initiatives including The BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, supported by the Government of Canada which empowers Canadian women entrepreneurs to launch and grow their own sustainable businesses within the screen-based industries as well as the Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative, a program that jumpstarts and accelerates the careers of up to 100 Black, Indigenous and people of colour producers and creators.

One of the world's most prolific female directors of one-hour dramas and feature films, Kari Skogland is committed to producing high-end one-hour dramas for the international market while she continues her award-winning work. Most recently, she was pilot, multiple episode director and an executive producer of Showtime's Golden Globe Nominated limited series THE LOUDEST VOICE starring Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes who won the Golden Globe for his work. Presently, Kari is Executive Producer and Director of all 6 episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Marvel, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. She won several awards for her work as director on the hit series THE HANDMAID'S TALE and is recognized for the pilot episodes of AMC's NOS4A2 starring Zachary Quinto, and the pilot of Starz's The Rook. She was named one of The Hollywood Reporter's "Ten Directors to Watch" for her auteur debut, won a prestigious BAFTA award for directing THE HANDMAID'S TALE season one finale, and nominated for a 2018 Emmy® award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for THE HANDMAID'S TALE season two. Skogland's additional television credits include the premiere season of Condor (Audience), THE BORGIAS and PENNY DREADFUL (Showtime), BOARDWALK EMPIRE (HBO), The Killing, THE WALKING DEAD and FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), UNDER THE DOME (CBS), Vikings (History Channel), Power (Starz), THE AMERICANS (FX), HOUSE OF CARDS and The Punisher (Netflix) and many more. Skogland also directed SONS OF LIBERTY (History), a 6-part event miniseries for which she won the Directors Guild of Canada (DCG) award for best director of a television miniseries.

Kevin Feige is the driving creative force behind several billion-dollar franchises and an unprecedented number of blockbuster feature films, all connected within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A hands-on producer, Feige oversees Marvel Studios' feature film productions, with 23 film releases that have all opened No. 1 at the box office and collectively grossed nearly $23 billion worldwide. Nine of the MCU films have crossed the $1 billion threshold at the global box office, including "Avengers: Endgame," which garnered almost $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office and was the fastest film in cinematic history to reach $2 billion.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the highest grossing film franchise of all time. Feige is building on that success with a host of new series streaming on Disney+ in 2021, including "WandaVision," which debuted on Jan. 15, and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," which started streaming March 19, as well as upcoming series "Loki," What If...?," "Ms. Marvel" and "Hawkeye."

Upcoming feature films including the action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," the intriguing "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Eternals," which introduces the MCU's newest ensemble of Super Heroes in an epic story that spans thousands of years.

An Academy Award® nominee for "Black Panther," Feige was honored with the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America®, as well as the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment from BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards).

Feige is a graduate of the University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts.