Ken Jeong and Rei Ami Preview K-POP SHARK HEROES for Discovery Channel Shark Week

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Ken Jeong and Rei Ami stopped by TODAY to preview K-POP SHARK HEROES, their upcoming Discovery Channel Shark Week special, in a new interview clip posted by the morning program. The two discussed what viewers can expect from the project, with Ami detailing her experience free diving alongside 16 sharks during production.

Jeong, known for his work across comedy and television, leaned into the moment with characteristic humor, declaring himself the "Christopher Nolan of K-POP SHARK HEROES" during the conversation. Both Jeong and Ami are also stars of K-POP DEMON HUNTERS, which connects the two to the Shark Week special as an extension of their shared on-screen presence.

The special is set to air as part of Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week programming block. Ami's account of free diving with 16 sharks offered a concrete sense of the production's scope, suggesting the special blends the performers' K-pop-adjacent profiles with hands-on wildlife encounters.

Jeong has been a recurring presence in entertainment news recently. BroadwayWorld previously covered his recognition by Cal State LA, which awarded him an honorary doctorate at Commencement 2025, and his receipt of the Rodney Respect Award from the Los Angeles City College Foundation.

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