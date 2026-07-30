KING OF THE HILL Clip Shows Strickland Hitting Rock Bottom in New Season

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A new short clip from KING OF THE HILL centers on Strickland going through a difficult stretch, offering a glimpse of the character's storyline in the animated series' latest season. The clip, titled "Strickland's Going Under," was posted to Hulu's YouTube channel as part of the platform's promotion for the show's new season, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

KING OF THE HILL returned with a new season featuring Pamela Adlon back in her longtime role voicing Bobby Hill. Adlon recently discussed the revival in a conversation with GOOD MORNING AMERICA, speaking about what it means to return to the character and what audiences can expect from the new episodes.

Hulu has been rolling out similar short-form clips from the season as part of its promotional push for the revival.

More on the new season's return can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Pamela Adlon's conversation with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about stepping back into the world of KING OF THE HILL.

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