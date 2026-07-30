KATY PERRY: THE LIFETIMES TOUR - LIVE FROM PARIS to Screen in IMAX

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A concert film documenting a Paris performance from KATY PERRY's THE LIFETIMES TOUR is scheduled to screen in IMAX theaters, giving audiences the chance to see the production on a large-format screen. Tickets for the screenings are currently available for purchase.

Filmed across two sold-out nights in Paris during The Lifetimes Tour in November 2025, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris' transforms one of pop's most ambitious live productions into an immersive cinematic event made for the biggest screen. Captured with an extraordinary 60-camera setup, the film goes far beyond the traditional concert movie, soaring above, around, and through the show to place audiences at the heart of the performance.

Every breathtaking aerial moment, explosive visual, and roar of the crowd is amplified in IMAX, delivering perspectives and detail impossible to experience from THE ARENA alone. Delivering a career-defining performance, Katy Perry combines powerhouse vocals with gravity-defying choreography on a spectacular scale. From flying high above the audience and performing upside down to soaring through THE ARENA on a winged butterfly, every dazzling moment is elevated by IMAX's crystal-clear image and immersive sound, bringing fans closer than ever to the energy, artistry, and excitement of one of pop music's greatest entertainers.

SYNOPSIS

The Lifetimes Tour: Live from Paris explodes onto the screen in a blaze of color, sound, and pure spectacle, capturing Katy Perry in an immersive and interactive show, bringing viewers along for an over-the-top night of music and fun. Filmed before nearly 40,000 fans over two nights in November 2025, this electrifying concert experience drops audiences into the heart of her record-breaking Lifetimes Tour, a global phenomenon that swept across five continents and 91 shows. Directed by visionary filmmaker Paul Dugdale and brought to life through a groundbreaking 60-camera production, every beat, every movement, and every roar of the crowd is experienced up close and in stunning detail.

Set against the iconic backdrop of Paris, the film is a nonstop rush of powerhouse vocals, bold visuals, and one-of-a-kind jaw dropping stage design. From explosive anthems to iconic chart-toppers, Katy commands the stage with unstoppable energy as the audience becomes part of the show, singing, dancing, and surrendering to the moment. More than a concert, this is a pulse-pounding celebration of music, connection, and pop brilliance—proving once again that Katy Perry is not just a performer… she is an experience.

CREDITS

Director: Paul Dugdale

Produced By: Daniel E. Catullo III

Producers: Simon Fisher, Steve Moss and Rob Lane

Executive Producers: Katy Perry, Bradford Cobb, Paul Dugdale, Baz Halpin, Steve Jensen, David Kernan, Randy Lennox, Ari Nisman, Sean Silvernagel, Steve Berman, Michelle Carnero, Ashley Evans, Antony Ginandjar, Ngoc Hoang-DelVecchio, Molly Conners, Russell Geyser, Clay Pecorin, Zak Tanjeloff, Kevin Weisberg

Co-Executive Producers: Eric Greenfield, Josh Joseph, Sophie Joseph, Sydni Joseph, Tara Joseph, Eric Russell, Julia Gudish Krieger, Michael Lee, Brian Levay, Kevin Smart, Ken Weissman, Kyle Widrick, Gill Holland

Supervising Producer: Andrew Ward

Cast: Katy Perry

Runtime: 132 minutes with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

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