KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS Film Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

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Two-time GRAMMY-nominated global girl group KATSEYE is coming to cinemas worldwide with a special theatrical release ahead of their third EP, WILD. To purchase tickets and get more information on KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, visit www.KatseyeWildHeartsFilm.com. Tickets go on sale July 15.

With its limited engagement beginning August 12, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS offers a close look at the group's journey, featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews, also exploring the bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom.

"From the intense pressure of Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences will experience the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that transformed KATSEYE on their path to global pop stardom," a description teases.

From the same team that created Netflix’s POP STAR ACADEMY, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE X GEFFEN, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.

WILD, KATSEYE’s third EP, will be released on August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records and is available for pre-save / pre-order HERE. The EP is the follow-up to the group’s 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, (HYBE x Geffen Records), which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR will launch on September 1. The global arena run is completely sold out.

ABOUT KATSEYE:

KATSEYE is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated global girl group. KATSEYE was crowned TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year and earned two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela.” Their EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and includes the global hit “Gnarly,” one of 2025’s most acclaimed songs. KATSEYE will release their third EP, WILD, on August 14, via HYBE x Geffen Records. KATSEYE’s THE WILDWORLD TOUR, which is sold out, will launch on September 1.

Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records’ Dream Academy and Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, the members hail from across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond. KATSEYE recently won American Music Awards in each of the three categories they were nominated in: New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video (for "Gnarly").

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