Josh Conway Sets Debut Solo 'The Plum Tour' in Support of New Album

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Producer, songwriter, and artist Josh Conway, co-founder of Grammy-nominated band The Marías, will embark on his first solo tour: the plum tour. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 1 at 10am local time, followed by a local presale at 12pm local time. All presales end on July 1st at 10pm. General on-sale begins Thursday, July 2 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available via his website at https://www.joshconway.us/tour.

This follows his sold-out LA residency PLUM: IN THE PIT and the release of his debut solo album, plum out now via Nice Life/Atlantic Records. The immersive three-night residency marked Conway's first-ever live performance of plum, placing him at the center of THE ROOM in a staging concept inspired by the fruit’s pit, with Diptyque fragrances further immersing audiences in the album’s world.

Recorded between Joshua Tree, Los Angeles, and Paris, plum moves through warm indie-pop vocals and hypnotic production. plum was executive produced by josh himself with key contributions including Jared Soloman (SZA, Dominic Fike, Lola Young), Joe LaPorta (The Weeknd, David Bowie, Solange), and Remi Wolf.

“‘plum’ is an album about relationships and the process of understanding myself better. It's the result of looking inward and confronting parts of myself I've left unexplored for years. I've spent much of my life as a producer helping other artists tell their stories, and ‘plum’ is the first time I've stepped out of that world to tell my own," says Conway.

the plum tour dates:

9/17, San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

9/19, Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall

9/20, Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater

9/22, Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

9/23, Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

9/25, Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

9/26, Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

9/28, Boston, MA, The Sinclair

9/29, New York, NY, Webster Hall

10/1, Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

10/3, Dallas, TX, Trees

10/4, Austin TX, Austin City Limits

10/5, El Paso, TX, Lowbrow Palace (Indoor)

10/7, Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf

10/8, Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

10/9, San Diego, CA, Music Box

10/11, Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

10/14, Los Angeles, CA, Fonda Theatre

About Josh Conway

Based in Los Angeles, Conway is best known as The Marías co-founder, producer, co-songwriter and drummer. Under Conway’s direction alongside María Zardoya, The Marías have achieved global success, amassing over 2 billion streams and releasing two critically acclaimed albums, CINEMA and Submarine. The band’s ascent includes three Grammy nominations - notably for Best New Artist - alongside Billboard-charting singles, multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, and six tracks landing on the Spotify Global 200. Their catalog is further elevated by collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco, as well as touring alongside Billie Eilish. Beyond his work with the band, Conway has become an in-demand producer and collaborator, working across genres with a wide range of both emerging and established artists.

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