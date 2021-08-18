Jordan Cann Plays Ricky White in YEAR OF THE RAT

Jordan Cann is a writer, producer, actor and director who has a strong martial arts background, as well as a former background dancer for major artists such as Will.I.Am, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and countless others. Jordan Cann is now working as a stunt actor, appearing in projects on which he is cast for his martial arts skills and talent as an actor. Jordan Cann creates his own projects, some of which are feature length films that now appear on popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and Tubi. Currently "The Elementals," is in post-production scheduled for a 2021 release. "The Elementals' ' is a film which Cann conceptualized as a writer and brought to life through his work as a producer and actor. Cann is also working on a martial arts based feature film as a stunt actor entitled, "Year of the Rat."

Jordan Cann portrays the villain Ricky White in the forthcoming film, "Year of the Rat," which is in production in Atlanta. Stating, "This will be the first time I will be playing a villain. Not to mention that my dialogue is very heavy in this film - I have at least four, 2 to 3 minute monologues." Continuing, "This role is definitely going to challenge me on a professional level. Four years ago when I was in Atlanta, Georgia I worked on a film directed by Cyrus Alexander as a stunt performer. The director of that project really took note of me. Two years later, Cyrus saw me lead in my self produced film, "Street Dreams - Los Angeles," as well as "Noxious 2." The director and I spoke a few times, and then he offered me the role on his project, "Year of the Rat."

Jordan Cann co-runs a production company, namely J&S Productions alongside friend and business partner, Aaron Patrick Thompson. Through their production company,

Cann is producing and working as a stunt actor on "Street Dreams: Miami" a sequel to "Street Dreams: Los Angeles," which Cann starred in and produced. Cann continues in his role portraying Agent Elijah Wilkins. "This time we have a bigger cast, bigger budget and a bit of a crazy story line," states Cann.

"Street Dreams - Miami" is produced by J&S Productions and Lucky Strike Films and Doval Bacall Films. Cann described this new film partnership as one which is creating bigger avenues to distribution, some new, effective marketing strategies, and the ability to attach more notable stars to the project.

Passionate about incorporating his martial arts skills into his work as an actor, Jordan Cann has a profound desire and goal of becoming part of the Marvel, "Black Panther," "Wakanda Forever" cast. "This would be a dream come true for me to show my skills, and possibly a game changer for my life and career. I am keeping my skills fresh all across the board, and continuing to train in martial arts, as I work as a stunt actor and I continue to work in multiple capacities on my current films."

Jordan Cann is speaking with "Whistlekick Martial Arts Radio" via a podcast interview later this summer about how he merges his strong martial arts background to bring his A game to the world of TV and film, utilizing his skills as a stunt actor.

Photo Credit: Tyler Curry