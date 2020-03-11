Jonathan Simkhai and January Jones Host Shopping Fundraiser for CHLA's Make March Matter Campaign

Last night, designer Jonathan Simkhai and actress January Jones hosted a shopping fundraiser at Jonathan Simkhai's flagship store in Los Angeles in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' 5th Annual Make March Matter campaign.

During the event, the designer himself helped VIP guests including actress Tamin Sursok and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan Edmonds pick out pieces from his latest line and shopped a stunning jewelry collection by Coly Los Angeles. 15% of proceeds from the evening went to CHLA's Make March Matter campaign, which raises money to fund and maintain the hospital's lifesaving programs.

Make March Matter is a month-long fundraising drive that empowers the LA community and businesses to raise $2 million in March to help fund and maintain CHLA's lifesaving programs that benefit over 600,000 children per year. Over the last four years, Make March Matter has raised more than $7 million, worked with over 260 partners and hosted over 139 events thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of local businesses, corporate partners, their employees and the community.

Individuals can participate in this year's campaign in very accessible ways including buying coffee at a local coffee shop, dining with family and friends at a local restaurant, shopping at a favorite store, and more. For a complete list of participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, or to donate, go to MakeMarchMatter.org.





Related Articles View More TV Stories