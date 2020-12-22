Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich Starring in Pandemic Thriller THE SURVIVALIST

Yale Productions announces that Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in the new pandemic thriller "The Survivalist". Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film via their Yale Productions banner alongside Jon Keeyes, who is also directing. The film is from an original script by Matthew Rogers and recently wrapped production in the Tri-State area.

"The Survivalist" is a pandemic thriller that takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent, Ben (Rhys Meyers), is forced to protect a young woman (who is immune to the disease) from a dangerous gang hunting her, led by Aaron (Malkovich), a psychopath who believes he's going to use her to save the world.

"We're thrilled and honored to be working with screen legends John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers on 'The Survivalist', an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances," said Levine and Beckerman.

Rhys Meyers is best known for his feature film roles in "Match Point" and "Mission: Impossible III" in addition to his Emmy-nominated television work in The Tudors, Dracula and Vikings. He is repped by David Unger at Artist International Group.

Malkovich is a two-time Academy Award-nominee and is known for his memorable performances in "In the Line of Fire", "Con Air", "Rounders", "Burn After Reading", "Juno" and "Bird Box". He is coming off a turn opposite Steve Carell in Netflix's high-profile "Space Force" series. Malkovich is repped by Brandt Joel and Brett Morley at WME. Yale Productions recently wrapped another film, Red 48, which also starred Malkovich.

Executive producers and financiers include Micheal J. Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

Red Sea Media is handling foreign sales.

Yale Productions, repped by APA, is the company behind such recently released films as "Chick Fight" starring Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin, "I Used to Go Here" starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clemente, and "Becky" starring Lulu Wilson, Joel McHale and Kevin James. On its upcoming slate is "Stowaway" starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, and Red 48 starring Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich.