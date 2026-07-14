Jon Stewart Tackles America's Geriatric Political Class on THE DAILY SHOW

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THE DAILY SHOW posted a new segment THIS WEEK in which Jon Stewart uses the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham as a launching point for a broader examination of Washington's aging political class. The clip finds Stewart dissecting what he describes as a gerontocracy problem in the nation's capital, with Graham's passing serving as the catalyst for the commentary.

In the segment, Stewart breaks down Trump's backhanded tribute to his deceased "friend," scrutinizes the bucket list Graham never got to complete, and turns his attention to the fact that Mitch McConnell has somehow outlived his colleague from South Carolina. The piece blends political satire with pointed observations about the age and longevity of the country's elected leadership.

Stewart's live touring schedule continues to expand as well. A second performance of AN EVENING WITH JON STEWART was added at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT after the original date sold out, with both shows presented as phone-free experiences using Yondr pouches.