Jon Favreau Announces Season Two of THE MANDALORIAN

Variety reports that "The Mandalorian" will officially return for a second season.

Jon Favreau, who created the show and serves as showrunner, confirmed the news on Twitter. See the tweet below.

Favreau said that season two will premiere in the fall of 2020.

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as the fearsome Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. An adorable puppet fans are calling Baby Yoda rounds out the cast.

The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, following the travails of Mando in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

See Favreau's tweet here:

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V - Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Read the original story on Variety.





