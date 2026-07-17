Jon Bernthal Talks Bringing the Punisher to SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Jon Bernthal sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his role in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Tom Holland. Bernthal, an Emmy winner, spoke about what it means to bring the Punisher to the big screen in the new film and offered fans a tease of what to expect when the movie arrives.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, with Tom Holland and Zendaya both returning to the franchise. The film also features Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink in her franchise debut, and Liza Colón-Zayas, who recently appeared on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW and similarly kept details about her role tightly under wraps.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is set to open in theaters on July 31, 2026. The film has been crafted in two native aspect ratios, a 1.90:1 presentation for flat screens and a 2.39:1 presentation, marking a first for the Spider-Man franchise.

Bernthal has been making the rounds ahead of the release. He appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers earlier this week, where he shared a behind-the-scenes story about how he and Holland once helped each other record audition tapes for their respective Marvel roles.

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