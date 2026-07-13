John Slattery on Playing a Heightened Version of Himself in GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS

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A new clip from GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS surfaced on the Live with Kelly and Mark YouTube channel, featuring actor John Slattery in conversation about the project and the unusual role he plays within it.

In the interview, Slattery describes the character he portrays as a heightened version of himself, a comedic self-parody built around the premise of the title. The project centers on a concept familiar from pop culture shorthand: a celebrity exception clause in a relationship, here given full dramatic treatment with Slattery cast as the celebrity in question.

Slattery's appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark offered one of the more candid looks yet at how he approached stepping into a fictionalized version of his own public persona for the production.

No additional production details, including premiere dates or creative team credits, were included in the clip or accompanying materials released by the show.