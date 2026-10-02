John Amos Publishes THE CALL OF THE BUGLE on Crimean War

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In 1854, a young war correspondent witnesses the catastrophic Charge of the Light Brigade at Balaklava — 600 British cavalrymen riding straight into Russian guns. He survives. The question that haunts him: Why did they ride?

Years later, the aging reporter, struggling with alcoholism, sets out to uncover the truth about the disaster. Through forgotten diaries, long-hidden letters, and interviews with the daughters of the fallen, he pieces together the life and death of General Robert Dryden — who appeared to be smiling as he charged the gates of hell. But as the past resurfaces, the reporter must confront more than historical facts: the unquiet ghost of the general and the memory of a love he refuses to name.

The Call of the Bugle by author and former professor John Amos is a sweeping, multi-generational historical saga set against the stark reality of the Crimean War. It is a haunting meditation on valor and folly, memory and masculinity, and the unspoken costs of war.

Readers who love Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See or Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong will find in The Call of the Bugle the same fusion of meticulous historical research and devastating emotional truth.

About the Book

The Call of the Bugle

Publisher: Imagination Press

ISBN-13: 979-8950191015

Available from Amazon

About the Author

John Amos, Ph.D., J.D., is the author of five novels, including the Petrie & Pettigrew series, which follows two brilliant detectives through the archaeology, intrigue, and buried secrets of Egypt, Syria, and the ancient world.

A practicing attorney and university professor with 25 years in the classroom, Amos brings an intellectual depth to popular fiction. He has lived and worked extensively in the Middle East — Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, and Turkey — and that immersion in culture, language, and history gives his novels authenticity. His academic publications span law, history, and Middle Eastern studies. He writes for readers who want to be entertained and to learn something true about the world.

For more information, visit authorjohnamos.com.

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