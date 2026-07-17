Joel McHale Meets the Man Behind Minnesota's Viral 20-Foot Pencil on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A segment from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW brings together actor and comedian Joel McHale and Curtis, the Minnesota sculptor responsible for the now-viral 20-foot pencil installed near Lake of the Isles. The oversized artwork, carved from a massive oak tree, has drawn widespread attention online, and the clip gives viewers a closer look at the story behind its creation and the community tradition it has inspired.

Curtis joined the conversation remotely, dialing in to speak with McHale about the pencil's origins and the local enthusiasm surrounding it. He described how the town organizes a large annual party centered on the ceremonial sharpening of the sculpture, a recurring event that has become a genuine community gathering in the Minneapolis area.

THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW has featured a range of offbeat and culturally specific segments in recent weeks. A prior clip spotlighted the annual MURDER, SHE WROTE festival in Mendocino, California, where a local museum director described how fans gather each year to celebrate the long-running mystery series filmed along that coastline.

The Lake of the Isles pencil segment fits a pattern of the show highlighting unusual local landmarks and the passionate communities that form around them, offering McHale a chance to engage directly with the sculptor about what has become an unlikely viral phenomenon in Minnesota.

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