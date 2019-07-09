Joel McHale, Elle Fanning to Present at The 2019 ESPYS

This Wednesday, the world's best athletes and biggest stars will join host Tracy Morgan for The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One. The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC July 10 from 8 p.m. ET - 11 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year's scheduled presenters include: Dave Bautista (Stuber), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Eugenio Derbez (Dora And The Lost City Of Gold), Elle Fanning (Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil), Christina Hendricks (Good Girls), Billie Jean King (Former Tennis Player), Chris Long (Former NFL Player), Joel McHale (Card Sharks), Kumail Nanjiani (Stuber), Lilly Singh (A Little Late With Lilly Singh), Usher and more.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Danny Amendola (Lions), Prince Amukamara (Bears), David Arquette (Actor), Saquon Barkley (Best Breakthrough Athlete Nominee), Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), Le'Veon Bell (Jets), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Drew Brees (Best NFL Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance Nominee), Cedric the Entertainer (Actor/Comedian), Ciara (Musician), Donald Faison (Actor), Jared Goff (Rams), Robert Gronkowski (Three-time SUPER BOWL Champion), Todd Gurley (Best NFL Player Nominee), Nyjah Huston (Best Male ACTION SPORTS Nominee), Sabrina Ionescu (Best College Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance Nominee), Caitlyn Jenner (Previous Ashe Recipient), Chloe Kim (Best Female ACTION SPORTS Athlete), Brooks Koepka (Best Male Athlete and Best Male Golfer Nominee), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Sugar Ray Leonard (Retired Boxer), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Patrick Mahomes (Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player Nominee), Brandon Marshall (Raiders), Von Miller (Broncos), Ninja (Best E-Sports Moment), Paul Pierce (Former NBA Player), Christen Press (USWNT), Roman Reigns (Best WWE Moment Nominee), Terry Rozier (Hornets), Mikaela Shiffrin (Best Female Athlete Nominee), Iman Shumpert (Rockets), Breanna Stewart (Best Female Athlete Nominee, Best WNBA Player Nominee), Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist), Dwyane Wade (NBA Champion), Zion Williamson (Best College Athlete Nominee), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Trae Young (Best Breakthrough Athlete Nominee), the US Women's National Soccer Team and more.

Previously announced honorees scheduled to attend include: Jim Calhoun (St. Joe's Basketball Coach/Best Coach Award Recipient), Kirstie Ennis (Pat Tillman Award For Service Recipient), Rob Mendez (Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient), Bill Russell (Arthur Ashe Courage Award Recipient).

To honor this year's Arthur Ashe Award for Courage recipient Bill Russell, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly will perform the Mavis Staples classic, "In Times Like These." House of Vibe All Stars will serve as THE ESPYS house band.

The ESPYS gather top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. The show recognizes achievements in categories such as "Best MLB Player," "Best Team," "Best Female Athlete" and "Best Upset" and inspiring human stories are showcased through three pillar awards: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The ESPYS support ESPN's ongoing commitment to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched by ESPN with the late Jim Valvano in 1993.





