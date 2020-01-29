Jodie Foster Will Direct Film About the Theft of the Mona Lisa

According to Deadline, Jodie Foster will direct a film based on a 1911 theft of the Mona Lisa.

The film is based on a book by Seymour Reit, "The Day They Stole the Mona Lisa." It will be financed by the Los Angeles Media Fund.

"This happened in 1911, and it was the thing that made the Mona Lisa so famous," said Jeffrey Soros. "It was developed by Phoenix, which is still involved, but we have got a whole new script that Bill Wheeler is writing for Jodie Foster to direct. This is in the mold of The Thomas Crown Affair, with The Sting also a plot device comp. It is a fun story, and the crime itself is not sophisticated. Our story mixes truth and fiction, and the focus is on the characters behind orchestrating the theft."

Jodie Foster is an Academy Award-winning actor and director famous for work in "The Silence of the Lambs," "Contact," "Taxi Driver," "Panic Room" and more.

